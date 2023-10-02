TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A number of new laws are now in effect in Florida.

Multiple laws kicked in Oct. 1, including new rules where golf carts can be driven, requiring Medicaid to cover continuous glucose monitors and a law authorizing more money to help pay for the funeral expenses of public safety officers.

The law gives the families of fallen officers $10,000 towards funeral burial expenses. It’s an increase from the original amount of $1,000.

Along with the $10,000 from the state, HB 535 dictates that certain officers killed in the line of duty could receive an additional $5,000 from their agency toward the funeral expenses.

This law also gives other law enforcement officers more travel time to attend officer funeral services, including up to eight hours of travel time and can travel in their work vehicle.

“I think this bill is a very big deal,” said Danny Alvarez, the president of the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association. “And I’ll tell you why — when you put your name on the line and give everything and walk out of your house, there is no guarantee that you come home, what this is telling you is that sacrifice will not be in vain.

“You and your family are giving everything, and Florida is backing you.”

Alvarez said he'd like to see protections for law enforcement officers go one step further, pushing for the retirement age to go down from 25 to 20 years.

Here's a look at a few other laws now in effect: