DALLAS — The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson's former assistant, Jenean Chapman, 46, was found dead in a downtown Dallas residence last week.

University of Texas police arrested the suspect in Austin on Sept. 26, the day after Chapman's body was discovered. According to CNN, James Patrick, 48, is being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to Dallas police, the medical examiner's office ruled Chapman's death a homicide.

Chapman worked for Ferguson's office from 2001 to 2005 after graduating with a degree in TV, film and production from Syracuse University, according to the BBC.

Ferguson said she is "shocked and saddened" by the news of Chapman's death, she wrote in a Sept. 30 Instagram post alongside a photo of her and Chapman.

Ferguson's sister, Crystal Marshall, has also spoken out about her sister's death in a series of Instagram posts.

"It's really hard for me to write this. The past couple of days have been absolutely the worse days of my life. My sister was recently a victim of physical abuse and her life was brutally taken away from her," Marshall wrote. "She had so much to look forward to and impacted so many people in her life. Her accomplishments are too many to count. Even though her presence is no longer with us her light will continue to shine in our hearts and fond memories we have of her."

In a separate post, Marshall thanked Ferguson for making the public aware of Chapman's death. Chapman's family has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and legal fees.

Police encourage anyone with additional information on the case to contact Detective John Valdez at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.