MIDWAY, Ky. — This week is “Banned Books Week,” which raises awareness about attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.

A bookstore in Midway set up a banned books display to raise awareness about the issue



The owners said they are against book bans and created the display to support authors whose books have been banned at some point

In April, mother and daughter Ashlee and Annie Denington opened a bookstore in Midway, Ky. They named their store A Likely Story.

The Denington duo said they are taking a stance to support authors who include things such as LGBTQ+ characters or issues affecting people of color in their books.

“I feel like banning books is not a smart thing to do because, to me, it’s like putting a ban on knowledge,” said Annie Denington.

The American Library Association said there has been a “rise in attempts to censor books and materials in public, school and academic libraries during the first eight months in 2023.”

The American Library Association said there were “695 attempts to censor library materials and services and documented challenges to 1,915 unique titles” from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 2003. That is a 20% increase from last year.

“This is an issue of, you know, trying to control and keep people from having knowledge,” said Ashlee Denington.

Throughout the week, A Likely Story will post trivia about banned books on its Facebook page.

People can also purchase a wrapped book as part of the bookstore’s promotion called “A Blind Date with a Banned Book.”

Those who participate won’t know what book they are buying until they’ve unwrapped it after purchasing it.