Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told CNN on Sunday he plans to set in motion a vote to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his role atop of the House this week after the Republican leader worked with Democrats to circumvent the efforts to shut down the government by Gaetz and his party’s hard-right faction.

“I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week. I think we need to rip off the band aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy,” Gaetz said on CNN’s "State of the Union."

The Florida Republican wanted further spending cuts, stronger investigations into President Joe Biden, and a litany of other demands in exchange for voting to keep the government open after this weekend’s deadline. On Saturday, McCarthy reached a last-minute deal with House and Senate Democrats to fund the government for 45 days.

As part of a rules package McCarthy agreed to in January to secure his speakership after a historically-long 15 rounds of voting, any one member of the House majority can file a “motion to vacate” and trigger a vote to oust the speaker.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.