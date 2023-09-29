BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough Community College has partnered with TECO, offering for the first time an Electrical Line Worker Training Program.



Students who complete the four-month program have a foot in the door with TECO, with an opportunity to interview for entry-level line worker positions, which are in high demand.

What You Need To Know Program is four months long



Upon completion, students are guaranteed an interview with TECO



TECO has pledged $300,000 every year for scholarships and equipment





For more information on the training program and to apply, visit the Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education (ICCE) website at TampaTraining.com/Electrical-Line-Worker

The program includes some traditional classroom work, doing modules on the computer about things like splicing overhead circuits, and then students head outside where there are several 35-foot poles for climbing.

One of the students, Chase Moore, grew up in Lakeland, and currently works as a transformer tech, but this is what he really wants to do.

“At first they kind of scared me a little bit, but once you get on and realize what your safety equipment does, it’s not a big deal, you know you’re set and secure,” he said as he prepared to practice climbing the pole.

Students in the Electrical Line Worker Training Program learn everything they need to know, and graduate with certifications in OSHA 10-hour, bucket truck rescue, CPR & AED, pole top rescue and first aid.

“This is only their third week in this class so they’ve had about 8 or 9 days climbing and that’s it,” said Merv Stone, one of the instructors has worked for TECO himself for more than 40 years.

TECO has pledged more than $300,000 every year in scholarships, and equipment to ensure they have enough qualified electric line workers.

“It’s a great career, I’ve always wanted to work for TECO," Moore said. "I’ve got a family to feed and I want to help everybody else too. I like the chance of helping somebody when someone may not have power, or something, you get to go there, change it, and fix it, that puts a smile on everybody’s face."

And if a storm should come through, and your power goes out, it could be Moore or one of his classmates that end up being your saving grace.

For more information on the training program and to apply, visit the Institute for Corporate and Continuing Education (ICCE) website at TampaTraining.com/Electrical-Line-Worker.