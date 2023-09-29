With less than two days to go to avert a government shutdown, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Friday again dug in on his refusal to put the Senate’s bipartisan short-term funding extension on the floor while scrambling to unite his fractured Republican majority around a plan of their own.

The California Republican's efforts were quickly dashed, however, when more than 20 House Republicans voted against the measure, sinking it.

What You Need To Know House Speaker Kevin McCarthy continued to stand defiant against the Senate's bipartisan short-term government funding proposal, putting forth one of his own on Friday





But 21 House Republicans voted against the short-term funding bill, sinking the measure





The House GOP's bill would have enacted steep spending cuts to certain federal agencies and includes severe border security policies





President Joe Biden issued a fiery rebuke about the possibility of a shutdown, calling it "an absolute dereliction of duty" that the armed forces will have to serve without pay

The bill – one that would have enacted steep spending cuts to certain federal agencies, includes severe border security policies and is likely a nonstarter in the Democratic-controlled Senate – failed in a 232-197 vote, with 21 Republicans breaking ranks to oppose it.

But with the Senate’s bill likely dead on arrival in the House, and the House's short-term funding bill now dead period, a shutdown after midnight on Saturday seems all but avoidable at this point, leading to the possibility of federal employees being furloughed, others deemed essential — including members of the military, air traffic controllers, TSA screeners, Customs and Border Protection agents and others — going without pay, national parks being closed, and disaster recovery projects, nutrition assistance programs and air travel being likely disrupted.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden issued a fiery rebuke about the possibility of a shutdown at a ceremony honoring outgoing Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, calling it “an absolute dereliction of duty.”

“Our service members will keep upholding their oath, showing up for work, standing sentinel around the world, keeping our country secure but they won't get paid,” the president said Friday. "It’s a disgrace.”

Speaker McCarthy’s bill, which failed Friday, would have funded the government for 30 days, through Oct. 31, at levels far below current levels for certain federal departments — some as nearly 30% — while adding strict new border security measures, including beginning the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. It would also set up a bipartisan debt commission.

In a speech on Friday, the California Republican dared his colleagues to vote against the bill.

“Every member will have to go on record on where they stand,” McCarthy said. “Are they willing to secure the border? Or do they side with President Biden on an open border and vote against a measure to keep government open?”

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a perpetual thorn in McCarthy's side as the California Republican navigates his razor-thin majority, criticized the short-term funding bill, known as a continuing resolution or CR, for what he called inadequate border security measures.

"I will be voting against this continuing resolution because I want House Republicans to have the strongest position on the border," he said. The American people will come with us on that, we've just got to have the courage to lead and not surrender."

When asked if he would be willing to broker a deal with Democrats — a move that would almost surely result in a motion for his ouster — McCarthy signaled that he’s not yet open to that possibility.

“It’s easy to surrender, if you want to surrender, yeah,” he said. “But if you want to fight for the American public to secure our borders and keep government open, how is that a problem?”

The Senate, meanwhile, is forging ahead with its own bipartisan bill to fund the government through mid-November, which includes $6 billion to replenish FEMA's cash-strapped disaster relief fund and $6 billion in aid for Ukraine. A vote on the bill could come as soon as Saturday.

The White House rebuffed the House Republicans' bill and urged McCarthy to take up the Senate's bill.

Extreme House Republicans are now tripling down on their demands to eviscerate programs millions of hardworking families count on—proposing a devastating 30% cut to law enforcement, Meals on Wheels, Head Start, and more," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Friday. "They are breaking their word, abandoning the bipartisan deal that two-thirds of them voted for just four months ago, and marching our country toward an Extreme Republican Shutdown that will damage our economy and national security.

"The path forward to fund the government has been laid out by the Senate with bipartisan support—House Republicans just need to take it," she added.