DELTONA, Fla. — While a government shutdown would certainly affect federal workers and agencies, experts say there could also be a trickle-down effect that would negatively affect local organizations in Central Florida.

For more than 20 years, New Hope Human Services has been a staple in the Deltona community, helping people through its food pantry.

“Whenever I fall short and I have a 20-hour week, this place is like a tremendous help for me, and without it I don’t know what I would do,” one Deltona resident said while picking up a bag of food from the pantry.

Executive Director Dot Bradley said her organizations tries to help families like this one every day, with anything from canned goods to meats and milk to help supplement the diet of people who need help.

“People have a need right now because of the uncertainty and the instability of our economy,” Bradley said.

But with the possible government shutdown on Oct. 1, Bradley said she doesn't know how much longer their supplies will last.

“It will impact us greatly," she said. "We know that will create even more instability in the community. Those who have had very stable jobs and income will now become new clients that did not have that need before."

She said her organization gets reimbursed for the funds they spend getting supplies, but that funding might now be at risk.

“So, it might deplete our supplies quickly and we are not sure if the contracts that we are supposed to receive will be in place in order for us to continue," she said. "But we will give what we have as long as we do have."

Bradley said that if the government shuts down, once they run out of food supplies, they will have to depend on people willing to donate to their pantry. For now, she said she continues to hope for the best.

“We are just waiting, and that’s all we can do," she said. "But we have to have faith and believe help is on the way."