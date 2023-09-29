ST. LOUIS—A new memorial marks Dred Scott’s gravesite at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis, and Saturday, Sept. 30, dozens will gather to dedicate the new monument.

What You Need To Know New memorial marks Dred Scott's gravesite at Calvary Cemetery



The nine-foot monument honors the former slave, and his wife, who was denied his bid for freedom by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1857 Scott’s grave is among the top three most requested sites at the cemetery. The Dred Scott Heritage Foundation believes the new memorial, complete with benches, will allow people to reflect on Scott’s role in history



For 90 years, Scott laid in an unmarked grave. In 1957, his site was discovered and a simple marker was placed at the site

Scott’s great-great granddaughter, along with her involvement with the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation, is behind the efforts for the new memorial.

According to the foundation’s website, Scott’s grave is among the top three most requested sites at the cemetery. It believes the new memorial, complete with benches, will allow people to reflect on Scott’s role in history.

The new memorial is black granite, has two columns, and is etched with an image of Scott along with a detailed history.

Jackson raised the money for the memorial through grants and private donations.

The foundation was established in 2006 to help mark the 150th anniversary of the Dred Scott Decision. Its work included the creation of a life size statute of Scott near the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis, near where the Scott’s filed their case. The other purpose of the foundation is to educate the public about the case, its impact on slavery and the history of our nation.

The ceremony takes place on Saturday at 11 a.m.