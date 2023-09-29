California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a pioneer for women in politics and a stalwart of the U.S. Senate for more than three decades, has died at 90, sources confirmed to The Associated Press.

Feinstein was the longest-tenured female senator in U.S. history and, prior to her death, was the oldest sitting member of Congress. She was first elected to represent California in 1992 and has since been reelected five times, including in 2012, when she received a record 7.86 million votes, the highest popular vote total in U.S. Senate history.

Throughout her career, she has been a trailblazer for women in politics, becoming the first woman to chair the Senate's all-important Rules and Intelligence Committees, as well as the first to oversee a presidential inauguration for Barack Obama in 2009. She was also the first woman to serve as the president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and the first woman to lead the city as its mayor.

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Dianne Feinstein," wrote Hillary Clinton, the first woman elected to serve as a major party's presidential nominee. "She blazed trails for women in politics and found a life's calling in public service. I'll miss her greatly as a friend and colleague and send my condolences to all who loved her."

Feinstein rose to prominence when she took over as mayor following the assassinations of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California, by a disgruntled former supervisor. Feinstein was the one who found Milk's body, recounting that her finger slipped through a bullet hole as she felt for a pulse.

She was also the first female Jewish senator, and prior to her death was one of just 10 Jewish members of the U.S. Senate.

Feinstein was a vocal gun safety advocate, authoring the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban and pushed for years to enact new safety measures after the ban expired in 2004.

"From 1994, when she passed the Assault Weapons Ban as a first term Senator, until the tragedy in Newtown, Dianne Feinstein was a lonely voice fighting against gun violence," Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat and staunch guns afety advocate, wrote on social media on Friday. "The modern anti-gun violence movement, now stronger than the gun lobby, would not exist but for Dianne."

From 1994, when she passed the Assault Weapons Ban as a first term Senator, until the tragedy in Newtown, Dianne Feinstein was a lonely voice fighting against gun violence.



"Senator Dianne Feinstein was a champion for Gun Violence Prevention that broke barriers at all levels of government," posted Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost, who previously served as national organizing director for gun control group March for Our Lives. "We wouldn’t have had an assault weapons ban if it wasn’t for Senator Feinstein and due to her tireless work, we will win it back. May her memory be a blessing."

Known as a centrist, Feinstein worked closely with her Republican colleagues, frequently crossing the aisle to try and find consensus on key issues – and often drawing the ire of her more liberal colleagues. But her bipartisan nature won her praise and admiration from both sides of the aisle.

"Senator Dianne Feinstein was a trailblazer who lived an incredible life dedicated to public service," North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican, said Friday. "She was one of the most effective legislators in recent memory because of her willingness to work across the aisle in good faith in order to solve complex problems. It was a honor to serve with her. Susan and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to Senator Feinstein’s family and staff during this difficult time."

Earlier this year she announced she would not seek reelection to the seat she has held since 1992 amid concerns about her health and questions about her fitness to serve. Regardless, she rebuffed calls to resign – even as her absences from the Senate piled up in recent months. She was missing form the Senate for more than two months earlier this year as she recovered from a bout of shingles.

"I’ve served with more U.S. Senators than just about anyone," President Joe Biden, who worked with Feinstein for decades in the Senate, said when she announced her retirement. "I can honestly say that Dianne Feinstein is one of the very best."

Feinstein worked in the Senate up until the day before she died. She cast a vote on Thursday to advance the Senate's short-term funding bill to avoid a government shutdown.

The onus is now on Gov. Gavin Newsom to put forward her replacement amid an already crowded primary to replace her. A trio of prominent House Democrats – Reps. Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter – are currently vying for the seat Feinstein held, putting pressure on the Democratic governor to install an interim appointment.

"Senator Feinstein was a trailblazer for women in California politics, and her leadership on gun violence prevention and anti-torture made our nation more just," Porter wrote on social media. "I wish her loved ones strength during this difficult time."

In a recent interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Newsom said he did not want to tip the scales for any of the candidates currently running.

“I don’t want to get involved in the primary,” Newsom said at the time. “It would be unfair to the Democrats that have worked their tail off. That primary is just a matter of months away. I don’t want to tip the balance of that.”

Newsom also said he would keep his pledge to appoint a Black woman to the seat. There have been no Black women in the Senate since Kamala Harris' departure in 2021 to serve as vice president, the Senate has lacked any Black women. Newsom appointed Alex Padilla, then-California's secretary of state, to fill the vacancy left behind by Harris, making him the first Latino senator to represent California in the Senate.

Lee fired back at Newsom over those comments, saying at the time that "the perspective of Black women in the U.S. Senate is sorely needed."

"If the Governor intends to keep his promise and appoint a Black woman to the Senate, the people of California deserve the best possible person for that job," Lee said in a statement. "Not a token appointment."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.