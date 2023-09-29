COLUMBUS, Ohio — Farm profits may decrease according to the United States Department of Agriculture, amounting to billions of dollars in losses.

What You Need To Know Farmers may stand to lose roughly $42 billion in profits this year



Despite the losses, farm profits for 2023 are expected to be 22.6% above than 20-year average



Increases in input costs may be to blame

“The biggest issues for farmers are declining prices for crops, livestock products,” Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "Higher input costs generally across the board are really putting the squeeze on farm profitability."

According to the report, the decrease follows an increase of about $43.9 billion in 2022.

Government subsidies are expected to fall by roughly $3 billion as well.

"This decrease is expected largely because of lower supplemental and ad hoc disaster assistance in 2023 relative to 2022. Meanwhile, total production expenses, including operator dwelling expenses, are forecast to increase by $29.5 billion (6.9%) to $458.0 billion in 2023," the report said.

Vance said agriculture businesses that sell inputs to farmers are seeing profits increase.

"If you're selling inputs to farmers, it's been a pretty good time," Vance said.