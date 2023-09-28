PITTSFORD, N.Y. — It's not a stretch to say people are always raising the bar to improve their health.

A new workout regimen makes sure that happens by using bar exercises that burn calories in the process.

Pure Barre in Pittsford offers this low-impact, high-intensity workout.

"It's a strength and flexibility workout focusing on all the major muscle groups," said owner Laura Nardozzi. "We have four different formats. They all focus on full-body."

"We focus on more strength aspect," Nardozzi added, "but we also stretch in between sets of the workouts so that we're getting that flexibility piece as well. The strength, especially in your core, is gonna help with that back pain and in your hip flexors and loosening up those joints as well during the moves."

Pure Barre is not intended to be a replacement for things like physical therapy. Nardozzi says it's more of an adjunct to your regular workout.

Spectrum News 1 reporter Sergio Cruel checked out the location. Watch the video above to learn more about it.