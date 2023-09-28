As a possible government shutdown looms, NASA workers are preparing for a work stoppage, and if that happens, businesses in and around Kennedy Space Center will be affected.

It’s another day for Steven Malafis, dishing up good eats at Causeway Diner in Merritt Island.

The restaurant is a family affair that includes customers of the restaurant that’s been open for nearly 20 years.

“We’ve watched their kids grow up, we’ve watched their kids bring their kids in here," he said. "Everybody is like family at this point — we rely on them as much as they rely on us."

Just a few miles south of the Kennedy Space Center, the restaurant is a hotspot for NASA workers to dine in for lunch — Malafis said they account for about 25% of his business.

“I see them daily," he said. "We just did an order for a 170 of them up at the Space Center this morning — they took it with them, and that would negatively affect a lot of people in this area if they couldn’t get a deal arranged."

Malafis is concerned the government could shut down again in the next couple days.

“It’s a trickle down affect,” he said.

A memo from the NASA Office of Management and Budget says there is a Continuity of Appropriations Plan in place. It would ensure the space agency can perform an orderly shutdown of activities due to lack of funding.

Of the 18,310 employees affected, 17,007 would be furloughed, according to the plan.

Furloughs could last up to five days.

Even with furloughs, major operations like the ISS and satellite missions like the upcoming Psyche asteroid launch will go on.

“I know this uncertainty can be stressful, and, should a lapse occur, it could impose hardships on many members of the NASA family," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a memo to employees. "We will work closely to do our best to support you throughout this period."

Malafis is confident the community, including NASA workers, will come through yet again.

“The last shutdown, they kept us open, they checked on us, they made sure we were still here," he said. "And even if it hurt their pocket a bit, they made sure they came in and ate with us."

Should the shutdown go into effect, each NASA center like KSC will have a small contingent of employees staying on that are deemed necessary to protect life and property.