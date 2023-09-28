Facing federal bribery charges, New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez emerged from a meeting with his fellow Senate Democrats on Thursday and vowed to stay in office even as a majority of his caucus colleagues have called for him to resign and one said they would be open to expelling him from the chamber.

"I will continue to cast votes on behalf of the people of New Jersey as I have for 18 years," Menendez told reporters after the meeting, arguing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats “need those votes. They’ll be looking forward to me casting them.”

Among the 51 senators in the Democratic caucus, 30 have called on Menendez to step down, including his longtime ally Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and the number two senator, Dick Durbin of Illinois. Schumer has declined to call for the longtime senator’s resignation so far and, along with Booker, declined to speak to reporters after the Thursday lunch meeting.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has not expressed a desire for Menendez to resign, told reporters after the meeting that the embattled senator said he would not resign and that he “made his point and delivered it very well.”

“He was pretty clear” that he's not resigning, said Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, who is taking over for Menendez as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Menendez was forced to step down after he was indicted due to caucus rules.

Sen. John Fetterman of neighboring Pennsylvania has gone the farthest of any Democratic senator. Fetterman was the first senator to say Menendez should resign after he was indicted on federal bribery charges which accused the New Jersey lawmaker and his wife of accepting hundreds of thousands in bribes in cash, gold bars, a luxury car and a no-show job, among other gifts.

On Thursday, Fetterman skipped the meeting where Menendez appealed to his colleagues and told reporters he would consider supporting a resolution to expel the Garden State senator from office.

“He’s got to go,” Fetterman told CNN. “That arrogance where he’s now saying, ‘I’m not going anywhere’ — it’s like, my dude, you are going somewhere. It’s going to be an election or it’s going to be a conviction or you have the opportunity for an honorable exit.”

“Stop being a massive kind of distraction here for the Senate and the nation,” he added.

Fetterman, a progressive who took office earlier this year, said he would “absolutely” help a primary opponent defeat Menendez if the senator ran again, which the New Jersey Democrat he has yet to confirm.

On Monday, Fetterman sent out a fundraising email asking for donations to be split between his campaign and Rep. Andy Kim, who became the first New Jersey Democrat to announce a Senate run after the indictment. Fetterman noted he was not making an endorsement, instead just helping ensure a “rigorous primary opponent.”

A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling and commissioned by VoteVets, a political action committee that endorsed Kim, found that only 8% of New Jersey voters viewed Menendez favorably post-indictment, with 74% unfavorable. And only 20% of voters said they would support Menendez if he ran again, compared to 44% for Kim, who had a 30% favorability rating but was unknown to roughly half of those polled.

Menendez, his wife Nadine, and three New Jersey businessman were indicted in an alleged scheme to wield the senator’s influence, particularly in the realm of foreign policy, to benefit Egypt’s authoritarian government and friends of the senator and his wife. Menendez stepped down from his powerful role as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when the charges became public.

Federal law enforcement discovered nearly half a million in cash and over $100,000 in gold bars in Menendez’s home after a search in the summer of 2020. Menendez argued hoarding the cash was a habit of his based on his family’s experience with property confiscation in Cuba, but has yet to publicly acknowledge the gold bars that were found. According to his official Senate bio, Menendez’s family came to the United States in 1953, six years prior to the communist regime of Fidel Castro took power.

Many New Jersey Democrats, including Gov. Phil Murphy and most of the state party’s congressional delegation, called on Menendez to resign after the charges were revealed last week. After a few days of delay, an avalanche of senators began following Fetterman’s lead on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Another high ranking Democrat chimed in on Thursday, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stopping short of supporting calls for his resignation, but saying the charges were “deeply troubling and should shock the conscience” and “it’s hard for me to see how the senator can effectively, at this moment, represent” New Jerseyans. All week, the White House has said they will leave Menendez’s fate up to Senate leadership and the courts.

“Because I’m innocent,” Menendez told reporters who asked why he won’t resign on Wednesday night. “What’s wrong with you guys?”