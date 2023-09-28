ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An annual fall festival in St. Petersburg that has been taking place for nearly 50 years has been put on pause this year because organizers say they can't find enough carnival workers.

What You Need To Know St. Paul's Catholic Church’s Annual Fall Festival has been postponed due to carnival labor shortage The Rev. Robert Gibbons says the festival helps bring in $80,000 dollars for the church's Catholic School According to Carnival Warehouse, many festivals hire employee’ss through the H2B Guest Worker Visa The limit of visas granted is more than what is available causing a lack in employee’s

Church leaders at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Petersburg say the festival was canceled once before during the COVID shutdowns.

Fall is here, and the Rev. Robert Gibbons said the next few weeks were supposed to be filled with a lot planning. But now that’s not happening.

“We thought we had it all set up and then the ride company had to back out," he said. "And then we thought we had it set up with a second ride company, and then they backed out."

Gibbons said it’s an issue several churches in the area also have in putting on their fall festivals, one caused by a worker shortage.

According to Carnival Warehouse, many of festivals hire seasonal employees through the H2B guest worker visa. Workers are often from Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Experts say the industry itself is short about 100,000 visas for workers at fairs and carnivals across the country.

In his 27 years of being part of this church, Gibbons says the fall event is one everyone looks forward to.

“Parishioners love the festival, the children especially love the festival, the neighbors love the festival,” he said.

The festival kicked off back in 1975 as a fundraiser for their school. Gibbons said it raises nearly $80,000 a year.

“There’s such a buildup of excitement as we get closer to the festival, so it’s a big disappointment for them,” he said.

Now, church leaders that while there will be no festival this fall, they’re looking forward to hosting it in April of next year.

The Department of Homeland Security announced late last year the addition of more than 60,000 H2B visas for 2023.