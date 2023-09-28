CLEARWATER, Fla. — Your hairstyle can be all about expression and that’s why Megan Lee loves her work.

What You Need To Know Megan Lee, owner of Offworld Vivids, has seen inflation impact the price of hair coloring products



She has had to raise some prices, but she is working with her clients so they can still get the style they want while also staying affordable



According to Lee, over the last couple years, she's seen product prices go up a couple bucks to around nine dollars a bottle

“It ended up being probably the best career choice I could have ever picked,” Lee said.

She gets to express herself through her work and her “horror-centric” workplace, Offworld Vivids.

“I’ve always had a fascination with it,” Lee said. “And so, I decided to take my love of that and my love of hair and then combine it into this place.”

Whether it is the memorabilia of Chucky or Ghostface from “Scream,” Lee strives to create a unique and fun atmosphere for her clients.

Although over the last year and a half, she says that has become more of a challenge because of inflation.

“A lot of these brands are really increasing the price of color products, things like that by a percentage that is higher than what the standard should be,” Lee said.

She says the cost of certain products has led her to increase prices.

On average, she sees about six customers a week, so being able to keep customers and keep that loyal clientele is a big deal.

Which is why, earlier this year, she told customers through a social media post that because of inflation, she’s willing to work with folks who come in to get what they’re looking for at a price they can afford.

“We can actually substitute and within her budget I can find her a look that will involve that color she wants without maybe necessarily being such an investment in her hair,” Lee said.

She says that has made a big difference for people coming in.

According to Lee, in her roughly ten years cutting and styling hair, she’s seen prices fluctuate, but it has gone up more in the last couple of years. She says the bottles she uses for coloring hair can cost around $9, up about two to three dollars from what she spent in 2021.

When customers want to have a wide variety of options, that causes her overall costs to go up.

“Vivids are very expensive,” Lee said. “You know, they are a long process.”

By making alterations and explaining different options during consultations with her clients, she says they not only save money, but she saves money too.

“I want my clients to know like, hey, you’re not alone and hairstylists are not here to price gouge you,” Lee said. “At least I’m not.”

While prices may continue to go up, like someone’s heart rate while watching Michael Myers in “Halloween,” Lee says she will keep getting creative to roll with the punches.

“We just got to kind of push through where we’re at now and hopefully it’ll get better,” she said.

Lee hopes that the only thing her customers have to worry about is whether they can handle the scary decor in her salon.