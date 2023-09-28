TEXAS — Coming off of a very Barbie summer, Mattel is ringing in Barbie fall with 2023 Dia de los Muertos Barbie dolls just in time for the holiday.

Dia de los Muertos is mainly celebrated in Mexico, honoring loved ones who have died. The celebration takes place during the end of October and beginning of November. Ofrendas are made, often on a table with levels, where families place photos of their loved ones, candles, marigold flowers to attract souls of the dead and lead them to the ofrenda and more.

Mattel's lead product designer, Javier Meabe, led the launch of Barbie's first Dia de los Muertos doll in 2019. Meabe is Mexican American and said this of the second release of the Dia de los Muertos doll:

"As a Mexican American designer, it was important to me to use my creative voice to design a doll that celebrates the bright colors and vivid textures of my culture, as well, as have the traditions I grew up with represented and celebrated in Barbie,” Meabe said in a 2020 statement from Mattel.

The version of the doll wearing a blush gown was created in collaboration with Mexican designer Paola Wong's fashion brand, Pink Magnolia. Wong started the brand in her home of Mexico City.

The Pink Magnolia version is meant to portray a cantrina, one of the main symbols of Dia de los Muertos. Her dress is more traditional, with puffed sleeves and skull and heart embroidery. She wears a flower crown on her head.

The other version of the doll, designed by Meabe, features a long, darker pink mermaid gown with floral embroidery. Her face is painted with calavera, or skull, makeup and she has a crown of monarch butterflies surrounding her head. She holds a miniature version of an ofrenda in her hand. She's accompanied by a Ken doll whose face is also painted with the calavera.

“Since this is our fifth year, I wanted to pay tribute to the doll that launched this series, and update it with new colors and fun details,” said Meabe of the calavera-inspired doll.

Mattel has been collaborating with designers on these holiday dolls since their conception. The 2022 dolls were designed by Mexican designer Benito Santos. One of them sold out in just minutes.

The calavera version of the 2023 doll is currently available for purchase, limit 10 per customer; the other won't be up for sale until Oct. 6.