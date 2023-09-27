MADISON, Wis. — Voting will soon be underway for the top 16 products in the eighth annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have announced the top 16 Wisconsin-made products, which are moving on to “Manufacturing Madness,” a head-to-head, tournament-style bracket.
Over the last eight years, the competition has officially racked up more than one million votes. Nearly 60,000 votes were cast for over 100 products during the contest’s popular vote round.
The 2023 top 16 finalists include:
- #1 Seed: Bevi Bottleless Water Dispensers (Plexus Corp. — Appleton, Wis.)
- #2 Seed: Applewood Smoked Bacon (Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats — Wittenberg, Wis.)
- #3 Seed: Ariens 90th Anniversary Limited Edition Sno-Thro (AriensCo. — Brillion, Wis.)
- #4 Seed: Data Server (Foxconn Industrial Internet — Mount Pleasant, Wis.)
- #5 Seed: Bolt Safety Helmet (USA) Type 2 (Milwaukee Tool — Mukwonago, Wis.)
- #6 Seed: Jolly Good Soda (Krier Foods — Random Lake, Wis.)
- #7 Seed: Mighty Hoop (Midwest Products — Germantown, Wis.)
- #8 Seed: Gator XUV 835R Signature Edition (John Deere Horicon Works — Horicon, Wis.)
- #9 Seed: Troy Indy Special (7fifteen Motorworks — Three Lakes, Wis.)
- #10 Seed: String Cheese (Cedar Valley — Belgium, Wis.)
- #11 Seed: Dry Van Trailer (Stoughton Trailers — Stoughton, Wis.)
- #12 Seed: American Heritage Tobacco Safety Toe Work Boot (Thorogood — Merrill, Wis.)
- #13 Seed: Skee-Ball (Bay Tek Entertainment, Inc. — Pulaski, Wis.)
- #14 Seed: Minocqua Popcorn and Puffs (Minocqua Popcorn and Puffs — Minocqua, Wis.)
- #15 Seed: Ammunition and Brass Casings (AMMO, Inc. — Manitowoc, Wis.)
- #16 Seed: LaserEdge Lawn Mower Blade (Fisher Barton — Watertown, Wis.)
Voting begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 and runs through 5 p.m. Oct. 3 to determine the Top 8 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin.
Click here to vote for your favorites.