Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected former President Donald Trump's request for her to recuse herself from the federal election subversion case in Washington, D.C., writing in a decision that she sees no reason to step aside.

Trump's longshot request aimed to paint Chutkan as biased against the former president, citing statements that she made in sentencing hearings for two participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol



Chutkan wrote in her decision that "the court has never taken the position the defense ascribes to it: that former 'President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned'"



Trump's team can appeal to a federal appeals court, and ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court, though there is an incredibly high bar for recusal





The trial is set to begin on March 4, 2024, one of four separate criminal proceedings in federal or state courts against the former president as he mounts a third White House bid

"The people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man – not to the cCnstitution, of which most of the people who come before me seem woefully ignorant; not to the ideals of this country; and not to the principles of democracy. It’s a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day," Chutkan said at a sentencing in October of last year, comments that the former president's defense attorneys seized upon in their motion for her to recuse.

In her order on Wednesday, Chutkan wrote that "a reasonable person — aware of the statutory requirement that the court address the defendant’s arguments and state its reasons for its sentence — would understand that in making the statements contested here, the court was not issuing vague declarations about third parties’ potential guilt in a hypothetical future case; instead, it was fulfilling its duty to expressly evaluate the defendants’ arguments that their sentences should be reduced because other individuals whom they believed were associated with the events of January 6 had not been prosecuted."

"It bears noting that the court has never taken the position the defense ascribes to it: that former 'President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned,'" she wrote. "And the defense does not cite any instance of the court ever uttering those words or anything similar."

Special counsel Jack Smith's team had argued that there was no legal basis for her recusal, similarly arguing that Chutkan had never painted Trump as responsible for the Jan. 6 attack.

This is not the first time Trump has tried to have a judge in one of those cases removed. The former president asked Judge Juan Manuel Merchan, who is overseeing the New York case involving alleged hush money payments to an adult film star during the 2016 presidential campaign, to step aside, but Merchan rebuffed that request, citing his "ability to be fair and impartial."