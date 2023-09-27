SANFORD, Fla. — One year after Hurricane Ian caused historic flooding in Sanford, city officials say a busy Sanford road remains intact, even after being underwater for months.

Hurricane Ian caused massive flooding of the St. Johns River and Lake Monroe, leading to a submerged Seminole Boulevard.

Portions of the lakefront road were underwater for two months.

Judy Myers and her daughter Vicky Daws — who own the lakefront venue, 520 on the Water — say they hope they don’t have to relive that flooding anytime soon.

“You couldn’t even get in the building,” said Myers. “The whole road was flooded. All Seminole Boulevard was flooded.”

Myers said the flooding and ensuing road closure cost them $15,000 due to the cancellation of weddings and other events.

A year later, Spectrum News 13 went back to Seminole Boulevard to see how the road was holding up.

Sanford Public Works project manager Jeff Davis said that despite how long parts of it were underwater, the road held up well.

“There was still some concerns that maybe there were some spots that might not have held up, but you can look at it and it’s faired nicely,” he said.

Davis said Tropical Storm Fay caused similar flooding in 2008, so the city dug up Seminole Boulevard, ground up the existing roadway and combined it with newer materials to create a new base.

“It doesn’t allow for water to saturate the base much like lime rock does, so it’s held up really well,” he said.

Ian flooding also covered State Road 46 in Seminole, Volusia and Brevard counties.

Florida Department of Transportation officials said that despite the flood waters caused by Hurricane Ian, there was no structural damage to the highway.