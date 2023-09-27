ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders signed off on next year’s budget Tuesday.

They unanimously approved the $1.77 billion budget and spending plan, which will go into effect when the new fiscal year starts this weekend.

What You Need To Know Orlando completed and approved the budget for the next fiscal year



Included is funding for 20 additional police officers in Lake Nona



Residents hope that means that emergency services can keep up with population growth

One of the highlights of that plan is giving Lake Nona more Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Residents shared they have seen an unbelievable growth in Lake Nona and there have been many concerns about police and EMS services being able to keep up.

To keep up with the boom, 20 sworn police officers are being added in the South Division to improve response time in Lake Nona.

Overall, the Fiscal Year 2024 budget included 68 new public safety positions, such as 53 police sworn positions, nine police civilian positions and six civilian paramedics in the fire department.

Kaylea Bowers, who is a mom, shared this makes her feel more comfortable having her family in Lake Nona.

“I think it is great. I think we need it with the growth. 'It kind of goes hand in hand, right?' More people, more police presence. I am hoping that it will help the roads and the traffic situation so we will see. I think it is good news,” said Bowers.

Bowers shared that response times is currently a big worry in her neighborhood, with people hoping that if something should happen, first responders could get there quickly.

To pay for all this, Spectrum News 13's partners at the Orlando Sentinel report that the city is estimating that they will collect about 14% more in property tax revenue than last year because of new construction and a rise in property values of about 14%.