MELBOURNE, Fla. — Illegal advertisements dotting many intersections in Melbourne — known as "snipe signs" — are being targeted by code enforcement, which is is cracking down on a flurry of them being placed throughout the city.

They are generally put up near intersections and roadways and can advertise many different things



Repeat offenders could face a $500 fine

They can include advertising for businesses, services and events, and they dot the intersections in the city’s public right of way.

Wednesday, code enforcement was out removing the signs — something that has become an everyday task recently due to an uptick in the number of them being posted across town. City officials say many of the signs are also too close to the road.

Michelle German of Melbourne code enforcement says it’s a danger for her team navigating traffic to get to the signs.

“The light’s not always timed, or there might not even be a pedestrian crosswalk in that area, so you have to carefully navigate traffic to remove them,” she said.

Anyone who sees these signs is encouraged to report it to the city.

If comfortable, residents are also asked to take a picture of the person, the sign and their license plate.

Repeat offenders might have to go before the code enforcement board and can face a $500 fine.