WORCESTER, Mass. - The Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce heard hours of testimony at the State House Tuesday from business owners and employees who are in favor of raising the state’s minimum wage.

The group “One Fair Wage” is asking legislators to increase pay to $20 per hour by 2027 and raise the minimum wage for tipped workers to $12 an hour. Those in favor say it will help people make a living wage.

“I’m not deaf to the argument, but I look at it more, it’s a great equalizer level, it levels the playing field. “ said Rob Everts, CEO Emeritus Equal Exchange, who testified in front of the joint committee Tuesday.

Those opposed say it could actually do the opposite.

“What we are most worried about is that if these things are put into place that service staff will more than likely make less,” said Nancy Defina, director of human resources and compliance for Niche Hospitality Group, a group that runs several restaurants in the Worcester area.

In Worcester, there are real concerns should this effort come to fruition, there would be real costs passed on to the consumer.

Defina said they want to pay their employees well, but they need their businesses to stay open to do so.

“We care about our employees, and we want our employees to succeed within our organization,” she said. “It weighs very heavily on us, and we have had to make some tough choices with how we balance that and that has been a challenge.”

Defina said the industry has made leaps adding benefits like paid time off and retirement recent years to create security for its employees. She hopes business owners will be a part of this discussion before it heads to a ballot.