At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., 7 Republican candidates are set to face off against one another as they vie for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
The field at Wednesday night's debate will be slightly smaller than the one held a month ago in the crucial battleground state of Wisconsin, with the field whittled down by one candidate.
But much like the last debate, the clear frontrunner for the nomination – former President Donald Trump – will be absent.
