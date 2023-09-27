PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s minimum wage is set to increase by one dollar an hour on Wednesday.

The pay bump to $12 an hour comes after voters approved a $1 an hour pay raise per year in Florida until minimum wage tops out at $15 an hour.

The action passed by voters happened before the pandemic and inflation, and today, the pay increase isn’t coming close to keeping up with the rate of inflation in the Tampa region since 2021.

CEO of CareerSource Pinellas Steve Meyer says despite the pay bump, some families are being priced out of living here.

“Even with the minimum wage increase, it’s still not what we call a living wage here in Pinellas County,” said Meyer. “In the Sun Coast region, the median wage for families is about $60,000. United Way has indicated for a family of four to live comfortably, you need about $80,000 and that doesn’t even take into account child-care and transportation barriers.”

CareerSource Pinellas said between 30 and 50 percent of families are considered “housing constrained,” meaning a big portion of their salary is paying for housing.

With rent and housing prices high, some families are no longer able to afford living in the Bay area.

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the Tampa Bay Region saw inflation of 7.3% in the past 12 months.