ORLANDO, Fla. — Mayor Buddy Dyer said Wednesday that he wants downtown Orlando to be an opportunity for all to enhance their quality of life.

In his State of Downtown address at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Dyer said that the city is building off its original DTO initiative started before the COVID-19 pandemic. DTO 2.0 will take a three-prolonged approach to making downtown desirable for work, for play and for living.

"So how can we accomplish this? We do it by being brave and bold," Dyer said. "We do it by diversifying. We do it by leveraging private sector innovation, invention and partnership — not just to launch major projects but to help solve challenges as well."

He said he wants to build downtown into a neighborhood for all Central Floridians.

That starts with keeping downtown safe, Dyer said.

To that end, the city has developed an after-midnight program paid for by late-night businesses to pay for an additional 30 off-duty police officers in addition to the 25 officers dedicated to the urban core. The city has also created a specialized unit of 11 officers who focus on preventing violent crime and added a DUI squad, Dyer said. That is more than 70 officers dedicated to keeping downtown safe, he said.

The city also has ramped up enforcement of noise violations as well as improving lighting. To address homelessness and panhandling, the city has launched an ambassador program to help those who need assistance get the resources and help that they need.

To make the city a place where people can live, the city has substantially increased the number of housing units where more than 20,000 now live. There are plans to add more, including affordable housing units, Dyer said. To give people more to do, the city plans to add a giant sports arena and e-sports arcade, he said.