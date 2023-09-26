WORCESTER, Mass. – Local video game developer Petricore is opening a new location in Worcester.

The company cut the ribbon Monday on new offices at the Worcester Business Center on Millbrook Street. Petricore was established in 2015 by alumni from the former Becker College's gaming design program. More than eight years later, they're still in business in Worcester, creating virtual and augmented reality games for VR headsets and glasses.

Co-founder and CEO Ryan Canuel said the new space allows them to expand and take advantage of the many opportunities in the world of gaming.

"Making games in this new augmented reality, virtual reality space is exciting because there really aren't many people doing it yet,” Canuel said. “And so for us, that's a real opportunity to do something where there's not a lot of competition and you can kind of be the grandfather of the space of like, you're one of the people who were there, it was really early, so that's something that really interests us, and building games."

Petricore has built games and "game-ified" experiences for a variety of well-known international companies, including the "Ellen Degeneres Game of Games" show. The company also developed a game this fall called "Mythic Realms" in partnership with Meta, the parent company of Facebook.