With just days to go to avert a government shutdown, the Senate on Tuesday is set to hold a procedural vote to advance a bill to fund the government through mid-November.

The short-term funding bill includes roughly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine and $6 billion for FEMA disaster assistance, while also extending Federal Aviation Administration programs set to expire on Saturday



The measure faces some opposition in the Senate and an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled House, where some far-right members are staunchly opposed to any short-term funding bills





Meanwhile, the Biden administration has gone on the offensive on the possibility of a shutdown, continuing to lay out what's at stake for the American people and making it clear who they believe the public should blame if funding runs out

The news comes as House Republicans are still split on how to move forward — and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces an insurgency from his far-right flank that could cost him his leadership role.

The 79-page bill, unveiled Tuesday afternoon, would continue government funding at current levels through Nov. 17 in order to buy time for lawmakers to come to a consensus on a full year spending bill.

The measure — known as a continuing resolution — includes roughly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine and $6 billion for FEMA disaster assistance, while also extending Federal Aviation Administration programs set to expire on Saturday. It would also extend funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), which serves nearly 7 million women and children.

A shutdown would be nothing short of a catastrophe for American families, our national security, and our economy. It is critical that we avoid one, and that’s exactly what this bipartisan legislation will do,” said Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “While we continue work on annual appropriations bills to address our country’s full needs in the year ahead, this legislation prevents a shutdown, keeps our government funded, and provides critical dollars to support communities struck by disaster and support Ukraine at a pivotal moment in its defensive efforts against Putin’s brutal, unprovoked war of aggression.

"This bill ensures wildland firefighters will not see a pay cut, and it prevents critical laws from lapsing to ensure the FAA and community health centers can continue operating," she added. "We have much more to do, but we should pass this legislation immediately—there is no time to waste."

In remarks on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warned that the country is “right at the precipice” of a shutdown while accusing Speaker McCarthy of deferring to the hard-right flank of his caucus “with nothing to show for it.”

“This bipartisan CR is a temporary solution, a bridge towards cooperation and away from extremism,” Schumer said. “And it will allow us to keep working to fully fund the federal government and spare American families the pain of a shutdown.”

“While for sure this bill does not have everything either side wants, it will continue to fund the government at present levels while maintaining our commitment to Ukraine’s security and humanitarian needs, while also ensuring those impacted by natural disasters across the country begin to get the resources they need,” the New York Democrat continued.

“The Senate CR is a good sensible and bipartisan — let me emphasize, bipartisan — bill,” Schumer said, before imploring his colleagues to pass the measure: “ "I urge, I urge strongly, reasonable members of both chambers to come together to pass this bridge CR and move forward.”

Schumer’s Republican counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appeared to agree with the New York Democrat's sentiments.

"Over the years, I’ve been pretty clear in my view that government shutdowns are bad news whichever way you look at them," McConnell said. “They don’t work as political bargaining chips. They create unnecessary hardships for millions of Americans."

“The clearest path forward is a standard short-term continuing resolution,” Kentucky Republican said, adding: “Delaying action on short-term funding doesn’t advance the ball on any meaningful policy priorities.”

The measure faces some opposition in the Senate – already Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance voiced their displeasure on social media – and an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled House, where some far-right members are opposed to short-term funding bills. The funding for Ukraine in particular would likely be a sticking point for House Republicans, as would maintaining funding at current levels rather than enacting steep cuts.

While McCarthy has expressed a desire to pass a short-term funding bill, some House Republicans have threatened to raise a motion to remove him from his speakership should he bring a bill to the floor that would require Democratic support to pass.

Pressure on McCarthy is coming from the inside and outside of Congress, with former President Donald Trump joining the calls of far-right rebels like Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to shut the government down if the California Republican does not make concessions on immigration policies, money for Ukraine’s war effort, federal spending levels and defunding the prosecutors pursuing criminal cases against the 2024 GOP presidential primary frontrunner.

“The Republicans lost big on Debt Ceiling, got NOTHING, and now are worried that they will be BLAMED for the Budget Shutdown. Wrong!!! Whoever is President will be blamed, in this case, Crooked (as Hell!) Joe Biden!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media network, on Sunday night. “UNLESS YOU GET EVERYTHING, SHUT IT DOWN! Close the Border, stop the Weaponization of ‘Justice,’ and End Election Interference.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has gone on the offensive on the possibility of a shutdown, continuing to lay out what's at stake for the American people and making it clear who they believe the public should blame if funding runs out.

I’m prepared to do my part, but the Republicans in the House of Representatives refuse, they refuse, to stand up to the extremists in their party. So now everyone in America could be forced to pay the price,” Biden said in a video posted to social media on Tuesday.

On a call with reporters on Tuesday, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby stressed that with the government shut down, U.S. military servicemembers, including 1.3 million active-duty troops, would still have to show up to work without getting paid.

“Republicans are playing partisan politics here with American lives, with our national security,” he said.

In an interview with Spectrum News, Kirby also noted “hundreds of thousands of federal employees, civil servants, in the Department of Defense alone” could be furloughed, arguing it would impact recruitment.

“Most recruiters are active duty members, of course, but they are backed up by civilian employees in those recruiting offices and in headquarters,” he said. “It could have an effect on our ability to bring in fresh troops from the military.”

At a briefing on Monday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack warned about the impact of a shutdown on loans for farmers and those buying homes in rural areas as well as the effect a funding lapse would have on the WIC program.

“During the course of a shutdown, millions of those moms, babies, and young children would see a lack of nutrition assistance,” Vilsak said at the press briefing, estimating that WIC would last “a day or two” and even states with funding reserves would likely run out within a week.

Earlier on Monday, the Biden administration circulated state-by-state data for the seven million “vulnerable moms and children” that rely on government assistance for food, WIC “serves nearly half of babies born in this country.” If the government shuts down, the White House estimates the food assistance would dry up within days.

Spectrum News Joseph Konig and Maddie Gannon contributed to this report.