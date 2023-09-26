President Joe Biden is the favorite among Hispanic voters in the 2024 election, but Donald Trump is the frontrunner among Hispanic Republicans.

Those are two of the major findings in a poll conducted and published by Univision.

Despite skipping GOP debates, including one slated for Wednesday, and the criminal charges he’s facing, a whopping 50% of Hispanic Republican registered voters said they favor Trump.

The next closest response was “Undecided,” followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

If the election was held today, respondents favored Biden over Trump by 58% to 31%. Eleven percent said they haven’t decided.

Eighty-seven percent of Hispanic Democrat respondents said they would vote for Biden compared to 9% showing support for Trump.

Respondents identified the top issue facing the country as the cost of living. Only 27% of respondents said they believe Biden has a plan to deal with the cost of living. Just 22% said they think Republicans do.

The second-biggest concern identified is gun violence. Thirty percent said it’s the most important issue facing the country.

In Texas, which has seen several mass shootings in recent years, 34% of respondents identified it as the top issue.

Seventy-two percent of respondents, including 47% of Republicans who took the poll, said they support a federal assault rifle ban.

Other top issues identified include health care costs, affordable housing, climate change and border security.

The poll is said to be the largest survey of Hispanics in the current election cycle and included 1,400 registered voters. It has a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.