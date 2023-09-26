After hesitating over the weekend, New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s Democratic colleagues have begun to call for him to resign after his indictment on federal bribery charges.

On Tuesday morning, a slew of Democratic senators, including fellow New Jersey lawmaker Cory Booker, joined several Garden State Democrats and members of Congress from across the country who already called on Menendez to step down. As of Monday, only two Democratic senators had called for Menendez’s resignation: Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Sen. Pete Welch of Vermont.

“Stepping down is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgement that holding public office demands tremendous sacrifices at great personal cost,” Booker said in a statement on Tuesday. “Senator Menendez has made these sacrifices in the past to serve. And in this case he must do so again. I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving.”

The longtime lawmaker was charged Friday, accused of using his power as chairman of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee to benefit three businessmen and the government of Egypt in exchange for accepting cash, gold bars and a luxury car. Menendez denied wrongdoing and has thus far rebuffed calls to step down.

