According to employers surveyed, about 80% of workers were in the office on an average weekday before the pandemic, not 100% “They start coming to the office on Monday to Thursday and Friday — choose to work from home,” Rahayu said. Data from the Partnership for New York City shows on an average weekday, post-Labor Day, 58% of Manhattan office workers are at their workplace. This is up 6% from January of this year and up 9% from last September. “It’s not 100% — is part of the new normal. So there’s going to be more flexibility in work schedules going forward. And from the standpoint of employees, that’s not a bad thing,” Partnership for New York City president Kathy Wylde said. The data is based on a survey of more than 140 Manhattan employers. Most workers go into the office at least one day a week. The majority of office workers go in three days a week, and only 6% are fully remote. “I’m required to come in three times a week. I get to choose the days, and then the other days, I work from home,” tech worker Ivan Levcovitz said. Levcovitz said the work schedule is perfect for him and his wife to take care of their dog. Levcovitz goes in three days, his wife two. “I would not like to do five days a week. I like this hybrid,” Levcovitz said. It’s unclear if the number of in-person office workers will return to pre-pandemic numbers. According to employers surveyed, about 80% of workers were in the office on an average weekday before the pandemic, not 100%. Businesses in the area that rely on daily foot traffic have felt the impact of this drop, especially the service industry, which was not part of this survey.