ORLANDO, Fla. — It's been two years since 19-year-old Miya Marcano was reported missing in an investigation that ultimately led to her body being discovered in a wooded area. Now, her family is suing the Orange County Sheriff's Office along with a deputy and corporal, alleging negligence and civil rights violations.

What You Need To Know Miya Marcano lived and worked at the Arden Villas apartments, and the complex is where investigators believe she was ultimately killed



Her coworker and maintenance man Armando Manuel Caballero allegedly broke into her apartment and is suspected in her death, but was never brought to justice after committing suicide



Marcano's family alleges OCSO deputies failed to act in a timely manner to block off the crime scene and collect evidence

In a lawsuit filed Monday, attorneys representing the Marcano family say she would likely be alive today if OCSO deputies acted accordingly during her missing persons investigation.

On Sept. 24, 2021, the lawsuit states that Marcano's mother contacted OCSO for a welfare check on her daughter who was supposed to be flying to Miami.

After being let in by a roommate, deputy Samir Paulino entered Marcano's apartment to find that her bedroom door was locked. After entering through a window, the deputy reportedly found broken jewelry and a box cutter on the floor. The lawsuit also states there was a blood stain on a pillow and a bookshelf propped against the door.

The lawsuit alleges Paulino failed to escalate the case, instead writing an initial incident report, and carrying on with other calls of service.

Later on, Marcano's father arrived at the complex and had a conversation with Manuel Caballero, the maintenance man, who appeared to have injuries to his face and hand. The apartment's security guard also reportedly told Paulino that there was a blanket, screwdriver, and phone case in the backseat of Caballero's car.

From there, the lawsuit says Paulino called corporal Kenneth Dale with this information, though the suit says neither relayed this information to anyone else to escalate the case.

On Sept. 25, 2021, another deputy arrived at the apartment at the request of a family member. That deputy contacted a missing person detective, and members of the Criminal Investigation Division responded and began their own investigation.

On Sept. 27, 2021, Caballero was found dead at his home. Marcano's body was found on Oct. 2, 2021.

Paulino and Dale are named as defendants in the lawsuit along with the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Lawyers with the Marcano family are requesting a jury trial.

The family also sued the apartment complex where Miya lived and worked, and that lawsuit has been settled.

In an email to Spectrum News 13, the Sheriff’s Office stated it cannot comment on pending litigation.