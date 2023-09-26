ORLANDO, Fla. — DeLand city commissioners are updating the city’s conditional use criteria for tattoo parlors.

Business owners who want to open tattoo shops in the downtown area will now be able to do it without prior restrictions

Those restrictions governed where these shops could be built and required what’s referred to as landscape buffers around the businesses.

Brittany Arizona is a tattoo artist born and raised in DeLand.

“I love creating art for people," Arizona said. "I love that I get to experience people from all different types, all different walks of life. I love that. Every person I talk to is totally different. We tattoo lawyers and doctors and people who own businesses."

Three years ago, she started her business in Spring Garden, but when she wanted to open a second shop in downtown DeLand, she realized how difficult it was.

“I opened up the shop over on Spring Garden, but that was after like four months or something of realizing that the city has these ordinances that kind of make it near impossible, you know, to open a shop in the city,” Arizona said.

An old city ordinance only allowed tattoo parlors in the C-2 General Commercial Zone District but required a landscape buffer along all arterial, collector, and local roadways. It made it difficult for new tattoo shops to lease existing retail space.

Arizona took her concerns about the restrictions to DeLand Mayor Chris Cloudman and talked to him about the possibility of changing that ordinance.

After several months going through obstacles to get her business up and running, DeLand tattoo artist Brittany Arizona is getting ready to open her business in Downtown DeLand following a change in city's ordinances.

“We started going to all the city commission meetings and kind of standing up and telling them how we felt about it," Arizona said. "And a lot of other people did too. We actually didn’t have a single person at any of the meetings I attended stand up and say anything negative about it.”

This month, commissioners approved a number of changes, including calling the tattoo businesses establishments rather than tattoo parlors and adding body piercing businesses to the ordinance.

Staff recommended having a 1,000-foot buffer between businesses, but the city commission did not agree with that and approved the amendment with zero buffer.

“I think they just want to be a part of our city. And really, you know, if they’re wanting to be a part of us and they want to pay their lease, you know, why not? Let’s see how this works out,” community information manager for the City of DeLand Chris Graham said.

According to the city, downtown DeLand has a 98% occupancy rate, but new establishments could be beneficial for the area.

“Anyone coming to our downtown is going to see that we have a vibrant community. And really, you know, tattoos now are considered art," Graham said. And we’re we really focusing on the arts here in DeLand. So, I think it’s going to just be a nice cohesive part of our downtown now.”

Arizona says she still has a lot of work to do here, including city inspections and getting everything ready. She hopes she can be open for business next month on Oct. 13.