Many charities like the American Red Cross cannot accept donations from businesses in the cannabis industry because it is illegal under the Federal Controlled Substances Act. This is why one man who owns a cannabis bidding and trades website created his own charity in an effort to give back to the community.

Krisdiana Dillard, 8, works hard at her craft.

“I do Goshin Jutsu Karate,” said Dillard, an award recipient for the Real Boss Kids charity organization.

This is especially true as she gets ready for her next competition.

“The big one is worlds,” she said. “And I made Team USA. And I will be competing against 30 other countries.”

And Christopher Wilson is helping her. He’s the director of the Real Boss Kids charity, formed by his company Global Cannabis Exchange.

“We’re here to award you $300 towards your trip to your national championship because you are the first real boss kid,” said Wilson, director of the Global Cannabis Exchange and Real Boss Kids.

Real Boss Kids works to help children reach their goals. Wilson created it to help people and to help the image of his new company in a fledgling legal industry.

“It’s not just smoke anymore,” he said. “It’s helping people and it’s doing good things in the community.”

Since many charities accept federal funding and marijuana retailers are not legal businesses under federal law, Wilson decided to create his own charity to give back.

“There is a stigma obviously still in place about legal cannabis and what we’re doing and where we’re going with this,” he said. “Since it's legal and it's good taxable funds, then we should be able to use that money to help the kids [and] to help the community.”

That includes helping people like Dillard.

“It’s paid off so much,” Dillard said.

“We’re looking for the try-hards,” Wilson said. “People these days are picking on kids for trying hard. We’re saying that’s a real boss kid.”

“It's going to keep me going doing hard work in the dojo and outside of the dojo,” said Dillard.