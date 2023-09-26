The United Farm Workers endorsed President Joe Biden for reelection on Tuesday afternoon, lending another labor endorsement to the Democratic president for his 2024 presidential campaign.

"Throughout his life, President Biden has been an authentic champion for workers and their families, regardless of their race or national origin,” UFW President Teresa Romero said in a statement, adding: "We look forward to working to ensure that farm workers and their communities become an integral part of the President’s re-election in 2024, and to the greater progress for farm workers that a second Biden-Harris term will bring. ¡Con Biden, si se puede!”.

The formal announcement was set to take place at a farm in Moorpark, Calif., not far from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., where seven Republican presidential candidates are set to debate on Wednesday, an official for the union confirmed to Spectrum News.

The union, which represents 7,000 farm workers nationwide, spun out of the National Farm Workers Association, which was led by labor leaders César Chávez and Dolores Huerta. Julie Chávez Rodriguez, Chávez's granddaughter and Biden's 2024 campaign manager, was set to make the announcement on Tuesday, per Elizabeth Strater, director of strategic campaigns for the UFW.

"The UFW’s organizing has always been about standing up against injustice and fighting for working people," Chávez Rodriguez said in a statement earlier Tuesday. "hose same values are at stake in this election, as MAGA Republican candidates for president would rather give handouts to the ultra-rich and powerful at the expense of hardworking Americans. Like my grandfather and the UFW, Joe Biden has stood up for workers and fundamentally understands that a job is more than a paycheck; it is about your dignity. And he’s fought with that central belief in mind throughout his career."

"Some of my most cherished conversations with President Biden have been about the legacy of my grandfather and the organizing power of the UFW — because Joe Biden is a real fighter for workers, for Latinos, and for every human’s dignity," she added. "This endorsement is deeply personal, and my promise is that this campaign will embody the UFW’s organizing spirit, Sí Se Puede attitude, and tenacity every single day."

