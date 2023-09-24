Speaking to the press just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said two people were seriously injured and five others were killed during a crash involving a train and an SUV in Plant City earlier in the evening.

According to Chronister, a witness reported seeing the SUV heading into the crossing as the train approached and honked his horn at it in an attempt to warn the driver. The SUV was catapulted and flipped several times after being hit by the train "before it landed a distance from this crossing," Chronister said.

The five people killed in the crash were ejected from the vehicle when it was hit by a train at a crossing at around 6:45 p.m., he said.

It is believed that three females and two males were killed in the crash, and at least two of them were children, Chronister said.

"Tonight, I think Hillsborough County lost one of its families," he said.

Two males injured in the crash — the driver and front passenger — were extricated from the SUV with the jaws of life and taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where their conditions were listed as serious and critical, Chronister said.

It appeared that the group was on their way to a nearby birthday party when the crash happened, Chronister said.

"We are all visibly shaken," he said. "We are all rattled at our core tonight after witnessing what happened tonight."

No other information on the incident was immediately released.

This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.