OHIO — Fashion Week Columbus 2023 is making a move that no other fashion week in the country has made.

What You Need To Know

This is the 14th year of Fashion Week Columbus, but the first where there’s a fur-free policy



100+ million animals are killed every year for their fur



The Columbus Fashion Council is working with Columbus City Council members to address the issue further, starting with a public hearing on Sept. 26th at 4 p.m.



Visit https://fashionweekcolumbus.org/ for tickets to this year’s fashion week, which runs Sept. 24-30

This year, the Columbus Fashion Council took a stand as they prepared to kick off Fashion Week Columbus 2023, by being the first in the U.S. to adopt a public fur-free policy in partnership with the Humane Society in the United States.

A number of brand names and cities around the world have adopted this same policy. Lubna Najjar, Board President of the Columbus Fashion Council, said the Humane Society of the United States, approached them.

They learned 100 million animals are killed every year to use within the fashion industry. Since the council is looking to promote small business designers with companies that would grow into large ones, she said they wanted to do it in the most ethical and sustainable way. This is important, as Columbus is seen as a leader in the fashion industry.

“So now we’re at the point where they’re looking at us to say, ‘Where do you stand, so others can follow suit?’ Most fur production is happening in China where there’s no regulation, there’s no rules,” Najjar said. “So we said, well, there’s nobody tracking it. There’s nobody taking an ethical stance. Then we will start with our community first and then be leading by influence.”

Taking the lead now means that for designers in the area, “if you’re going to design, create something wonderful that represents what you want the world to see be, but do it in an ethical way. Create something that’s impactful, that can kind of resonate, that’s timeless fashion, but go fur free,” Najjar said.

In the meantime, they are working with the Columbus City Council members to move the ball forward on the fur-free policy, as some other municipalities have done in other parts of the country.

That starts with a public hearing on Sept. 26th, at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

“We don’t want to put fur businesses out of business. So if there are fur businesses out there, we say, ‘Sell what you have.’ We’re saying if you’re a consumer, wear what you have,” Najjar said. “Buy something that’s resale. Buy something that’s vintage, right? So, you’re essentially locking the market to say let’s stop hurting these animals. There are ways to wear faux fur. There are ways to wear vegan or synthetic leathers that don’t hurt animals.”

Sunday, Sept. 24th kicks Fashion Week Columbus 2023. To learn more about this week’s events, visit https://fashionweekcolumbus.org/.