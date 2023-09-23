ORLANDO, Fla. — With the new option of Brightline, there’s now more than one way to get from Central Florida to South Florida. But what about Brightline is so compelling that people would choose it over driving or flying?

What You Need To Know Brightline started service connecting Orlando and Miami on Friday, Sept. 22



Hundreds of passengers were onboard the first trip



Passengers say they enjoy the convenience and flexibility of not having to drive or get on a plane



Ticket prices start at $79 for a one-way ticket

It’s an experience not much different from an airline, but for Miles Taylor, it’s a rider experience he wanted to feel for himself.

“I’m really into trains and transit, so I actually flew here from Boston last night to come and ride this, because this is a big event,” Taylor said.

As a transportation enthusiast, he’s always tried new things. For him, riding on a train that reaches speeds of 125 miles per hour was something he says he didn’t want to miss.

“I’ve been interested in trains since I was a little kid in transit in general. So, this is very exciting. I hope that we see more like this, just more new trains. We need more trains in this country,” Taylor said.

The three-and-a-half hour Brightline trip takes about 30 minutes less than driving by car, but it’s a bit more expensive. For Taylor, it’s all about the experience. “I think, in general, for the experience you get, you’ve got a lot more time to work on bright line. So, let’s say you’re spending the day at work. You have these big tray tables, you put your laptop on,” Taylor said.

The convenience factor and the competitive price starting at $79 one way - which beats some of the airlines ticket prices - are two of the reasons Taylor says make the Brightline train ride more attractive. “I think that right line is the best mix of price, comfort and speed of any of the ways to get between Miami and Orlando.”

He also says he likes the ability to work while onboard the train with high-speed Wi-Fi available for free, and plenty of legroom. “Whereas with driving, you know, you have to focus on the road. You can’t relax like you would on a plane or train.”

Other passengers mentioned they liked the fact that Brightline is new, fast and they can lay back and relax without having to drive, pay for gas and tolls. Another perk is that they can bring their dog with them on the train.

Whatever the reason is you prefer it, Taylor says he will definitely be riding the Brightline again.

“Absolutely. It’s decently cheap for what you’re getting. It’s a pretty quick trip. And with any luck, it’ll make you like trains more because we need more trains. And this is a very good train,” Taylor said.

Ticket prices for single riders start at $158 round-trip for business class and $298 for first-class, with families and groups able to buy four round-trip tickets for $398.

According to Brightline, 32 trains will run daily.