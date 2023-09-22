LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United Auto Workers union announced more strikes nationwide Friday. The union has not yet reached a deal with Ford, General Motors or Stellantis, but said it has made some progress with Ford.

Local 862 in Louisville has not been called to strike. Local 862 is home to around 13,000 Ford employees. Shawn Fain, UAW president, did not call them to strike because he said he wants to recognize that Ford is serious about making a deal.

During Friday’s Facebook live, Fain recognized Local 862 for their rally last night. Workers at the rally said they just want to be able to afford the cars they are making.

“I came across the street from UPS to get better benefits and a little extra money. That’s kind of what we are rallying about today trying to get a little bit more money,” said Lamont Mitchell, Local 862 member.

Fain said some progress has been made with Ford, but not with General Motors or Stellantis.

“All that represents serious movement on tiers, on cost of living, on pay and on job security. But to be clear, we’re not done at ford. We still have serious issues to work through,” said Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Worker’s.

The two plants in Louisville are responsible for more than 50% of Ford’s profits nationwide. It’s the first time in its history the United Auto Workers’ Union is striking against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis at the same time.

Ford said in a statement that it is working to reach a deal that is rewarding for its employees and the company.

“Although we are making progress in some areas, we still have significant gaps to close on the key economic issues,” Ford said.