The #SYRFoodTrucks Foodie Fest, scheduled for this weekend at the New York State Fairgrounds, will feature more than 40 food trucks, giving visitors the opportunity to try foods they may have never had before.

The food trucks are all offering samples to give visitors the chance to taste a little bit of everything. Some of the more notable samples include a smore's sundae, crab and bacon stuffed shrimp, and hot Cheeto cheese fries.

One of the food trucks planning to serve up samples is Ji-Woo's Korean Seoul Food. Lisa Roberts started the business less than 18 months ago and is already planning to open a brick-and-mortar location in Cicero.

The #SYRFoodTruck Foodie Fest will run Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tickets are $5 if purchased before Saturday, and $10 if bought day-of. Children 12 and under get in free, and parking in the brown lot is free, too.

Tickets can be purchased at syrfoodiefest.eventbrite.com.