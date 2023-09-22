ST. PETERSURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are calling up a top prospect just in time for the playoffs.

Our partners at the Tampa Bay Times say 20-year-old infielder Junior Caminero has been called up from Double-A Montgomery.

Video surfaced on social media Thursday night of Caminero learning of his promotion and happily celebrating with his minor-league teammates.

He is considered one of the top prospects in all of Major League Baseball and was selected to appear in the All-Star Futures Game this summer.

The right-handed batted .309 with 20 home runs in 81 games for Montgomery. He is primarily a third baseman, but can also play shortstop.

It’s not known yet if he’ll debut tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays, but when he does he’ll be the youngest player in MLB.

The Rays have clinched at least a playoff spot but still trail the Baltimore Orioles by 1.5 games in the American League East. The division winner will have home field advantage in the AL Playoffs, while the runner-up will be relegated to a best-of-three-game wild card series.

Caminero was acquired in a November 2021 trade with Cleveland for pitcher Tobias Myers.