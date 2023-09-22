As House Republican leadership grapples with how to fund the government for the next fiscal year and avoid a shutdown in just over a week, some rank and file members are once again warning Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., may not come out of the saga with the chamber’s top job.

“I have my questions, I have my doubts right now,” Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said in an interview with CNN on Thursday night about his support of McCarthy.

“We need leadership,” he said, even adding that although he doesn’t agree with her “ever, hardly on anything,” former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is an example of a “successful” leader for her party.

“If Speaker McCarthy relies on Democrats to pass a continuing resolution, I would call the Capitol moving truck to his office pretty soon, because my expectation would be he'd be out of the speaker's office quite promptly,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of McCarthy’s most vocal detractors, told reporters this week.

As part of his 15-vote battle to get the speaker’s gavel in January, McCarthy agreed to a number of concessions, including allowing only one member of the House to call a vote to remove him from the role.

But with just nine days to go until funding for this fiscal year runs out, Republicans have yet to unite around a plan to avoid a shutdown. A group of House conservatives earlier this week immediately shot down a stopgap proposal – known as a continuing resolution or CR – worked out by leaders of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and pragmatic Main Street Caucus, leading the House to punt a vote on it scheduled for Tuesday.

A continuing resolution allows lawmakers to temporarily avoid a shutdown on Oct. 1 and buys them time to work out appropriations bills to fund the government for the next fiscal year.

Some members emerged from a party meeting Wednesday night with a bit of a rosier outlook after a new CR proposal presented by McCarthy appeared to get a warmer reception and two members reportedly agreed to back a longer-term Pentagon spending bill. However, House GOP leadership’s hopes were quickly dampened on Thursday when Republicans voted down an effort to move forward with the bill for a second time this week.

“This is a whole new concept of individuals that just want to burn the whole place down, that doesn’t work,” McCarthy told reporters after the vote, adding: "It’s frustrating in the sense that I don’t understand why anybody votes against bringing the idea and having the debate."

Even if Republicans were able to pass the CR floated by McCarthy, it faces little chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate or getting the green light from President Joe Biden. Both chambers of Congress will have to pass a funding plan and the White House will have to sign off in order to actually avoid a shutdown.

The possibility of McCarthy relying on help from House Democrats to do that and subsequent threats to oust him, have prompted questions about how Democrats would vote on removing McCarthy from the speaker’s role – votes that could be influential in whether McCarthy would keep his job.

When asked about the possibility in an interview with Politico, House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark said: “It is going to be totally dependent on the actions of Kevin McCarthy.”

Pressed on what it would take for Democrats to consider helping McCarthy, Clark said the speaker would have to fund the government in line with the deal worked out by McCarthy and President Joe Biden during negotiations to avert a default on the national debt this spring and pass the funding the White House has requested for FEMA and Ukraine.

The deal McCarthy and Biden cut to suspend the nation’s debt limit included agreements for the next fiscal year aimed at reining in spending to get GOP support and avoid the funding fight happening now. But it was not enough for some in the GOP’s right flank and since then, the House has moved forward with spending bills below the levels the debt deal laid out.

In August, Biden asked Congress to approve additional money to replenish FEMA’s disaster relief fund as well as about $24 billion in aid to Ukraine – the second of which has received stern pushback from some in the House GOP.

The other ask Clark said Democrats have of McCarthy?

“We want them to end this sham of an impeachment inquiry,” she said.

Earlier this month, McCarthy announced that congressional Republicans will launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Biden over his connections to his family members' businesses.

Democrats and the White House have swiftly pushed back on the move, calling it "extreme politics at its worst” and pointing out Republicans have not presented evidence of wrongdoing by Biden.

Asked by reporters this week if he will need Democrats to help keep him in his role McCarthy said he's “not worried about that.”