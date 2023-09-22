ORLANDO, Fla. — Commissioners on Thursday night gave final approval to the $6.7 billion Orange County annual budget for 2023-24, which is down about 6% from the previous year.

The largest portion of the budget, about a third of it, is allocated to providing some funding for more than 500 programs and resources for human services and public assistance such as the Americans with Disabilities Program, the Commission on Aging, the Neighborhood Beautification Program and Neighborhood Centers for Families.

More than $122 million of school impact fees are rolled into the budget.

That’s the money the county is setting aside for the costs of expanding services to accommodate new development and Orange County's growing population.

The new budget also dedicates more than $136 million for housing and urban development, including over $50 million for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. That includes funding for shelter operations, rapid rehousing, the Health Care Center for the Homeless and homeless prevention for eight nonprofit homeless agencies.

Nearly $25 million will go toward addressing homelessness and mental and behavioral health concerns.

Commissioners did not include a plan to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to wipe out medical debt for county residents. Mayor Jerry Demings said the plan could be revisited at a later date.

“We're here to work with you, to care about you, to advocate for you, to fight for you for various funding, and that doesn't stop tonight," Demings said.