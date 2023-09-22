MADISON, Wis. — As the Madison Police Department looks to hire, one family is reflecting on their multi-generational history with the organization.

What You Need To Know It’s not everyday three generations decide to protect and serve, but that’s the story of one Madison police family





Sergeant Bernie Gonzales and his two sons, Mario and Alex, are all current members of the department, but their grandfather, the late retired Bernie Gonzales, Jr., also served The family said they appreciated their staggered shifts and generous time-off available from the department. The trio said it helped ensure all officers can focus on their passions

Alex and Mario Gonzales said they both followed in their father’s footsteps to become police officers in Madison.

To unwind from a fast-paced workday, Alex Gonzales recently began to play guitar in his free time.

“It’s something I’ve started doing a little bit more,” Alex Gonzales said. “Guitar has kind of been my little escape.”

His older brother, Mario, prefers a pour-over.

“Coffee and silence. It’s a beautiful way to relax,” he said.

Mario Gonzales was recently promoted from police officer to sergeant. That upgrade in position is the reason the brothers were at their parents’ house to celebrate.

Their dad, Madison Police Sergeant Bernie Gonzales, said he is proud his sons answered the call to protect and serve their community. He said career advancement opportunities are big plus in working for the Madison Police Department.

“The department certainly wants to be able to provide us with those opportunities,” he said.

His wife, Liz Gonzales, said she loved seeing all of her boys at home in uniform at the same time.

She said having everyone home together doesn’t frequently happen. However, their staggered schedules always afford her some quality one-on-one time with everyone.

“Very rarely, they’ll have the same day off, but usually different times of the day,” she said. “They’re all great men.”

Alex and Mario Gonzales said despite working a lot of different shifts over the years, the Madison Police Department offers them good time off.

“They [MPD officials] show very clearly that they care about the well-being of their officers and they’ll make every effort to accommodate needs in that regard. So it’s been a blessing and super helpful to work in a department that cares,” Mario Gonzales said.

The Gonzales family comes from a long line of service. Three generations, to be exact.

Bernie’s father — Alex and Mario’s grandfather — was also a Madison police sergeant.

“There’s no doubt in my mind he would be proud,” Bernie Gonzales said.

It’s why the family’s matriarch, grandmother Julia Gonzales, said she does something thoughtful for her son and grandsons every time they walk out the door. It’s the same thing she did for her husband.

“I pray for them all — every time they leave. I’m very thankful that they’re doing this because they want to serve the people and that’s good,” Julia Gonzales said.

With a legacy of service that honors their family and community, they said they’re hopeful others step up to work alongside them.

You can learn more about how to apply to become a Madison police officer, here.