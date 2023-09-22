OCALA, Fla. — Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are involved in nearly 75% of overdose deaths, according the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And fentanyl is taking center stage locally and nationally as politicians strategize how to combat this nationwide issue.

In Ocala, a group of moms who lost their children to a drug overdose are looking to leaders to help cut down on drugs.

It’s been six years since Michelle Pepin lost her son, Ian, to an overdose. She said the pain of losing her kid still lingers

"It’s the worst sound in the world," she said. "It’s the sound of a mother screaming on her hands and knees in the middle of an emergency room when they tell you, 'He didn’t make it, he’s dead.'"

But through the pain she founded a nonprofit in Ocala called Picking Up the Pieces, which helps connect people struggling with addiction and their families with resources.

"I feel for the families — that’s the reason why we do what we do," Pepin said. "We’ve walked in their shoes and we know how it feels. It has to stop."

Pepin’s not alone: Lisa Bolton lost her daughter Kerri to an overdose five years ago. As the opioid epidemic takes national stage, Bolton — who founded the Dandelion Project — said she wants a little less talk and a lot more action.

"I want somebody who isn’t going to blow smoke," she said. "It sounds good when you’re on your platform and you say how you’re going to help and you’re going to close the borders down and you’re going to pass legislation. That all sounds terrific, but I want you to put your money where your mouth is."

Earlier this year the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversing nasal spray, for over-the-counter sales. While both Bolton and Pepin believe this is beneficial, they say it comes with it’s barriers.

"We provide Narcan free of charge," Bolton said. "I think it’s wonderful that the pharmacies are going to be putting it there for people get. The only problem with that is that they’re charging $45 when it’s given for free, and it should be given out for free."

Both moms said they believe education is still lacking both on the awareness and informative sides.

"You teach sex education — teach people how to use Narcan," Pepin said. "Anybody can use Narcan, you don’t need a prescription for it."

Bolton and Pepin say they want stronger policies and awareness, so other families don’t have to go through losing a child.

"For people who say, 'Not my child,' I was you," Bolton said. "I said, 'Not my child,' until it was my child. Now I sit and I look at an urn every night and I don’t want that for the people out there."