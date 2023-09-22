Now that Brightline is up and running with passengers, several trains will be heading nonstop throughout Brevard County.

While overall safety is important at railroad crossings, experts say the high-speed trains are another level and urge everyone crossing them to be proactive and responsible.

It’s all about fresh and tasty for Dom Diangelo and her pop up called Dom’s Coffee Spot, which has been positioned just steps away from the railroad tracks in downtown Melbourne for much of its three years in business..

Diangelo grew in the kitchen, and as an Italian, she says she wants to make the perfect cup of Joe every time.

“I thought it was very important to bring that to the community with fresh ingredients, syrups, pastries, old school style,” she said.

Diangelo says there is a lot of traffic — with patrons parking nearby to shop and also a ton of foot traffic, as people stroll right by.

On Friday, Brightline started high-speed passenger service from Orlando International Airport to Miami, and of the 50 crossings in Brevard County, Melbourne has the most at 16.

Officials say trains will be going 79 mph through most of the cities.

Melbourne police are strongly encouraging anyone going over the tracks by car or foot to keep safety top of mind.

“There’s too many crashes annually for trains," said Melbourne Police Department Sgt. Ben Slover. "Now you’ve got a high-speed train coming through — everybody needs to take the extra steps necessary to make sure that they are safe."

Safety tips that officials are sharing include being alert and following the law around active railroad tracks.

Officials say people should also be aware that trains could be coming from both directions, so they should not stop on the tracks and never go around crossing gates.

Diangelo said she is already talking to her customers about the passenger trains. And just today, when the very first one came through, she warned a bicyclist.

“I said, 'Hold on, wait,’ because he was riding his bike, and I don’t know if he saw it, he just kept going," she said. "But he did stop, thankfully, so I’m definitely going to be on the watch out."

Signs have been installed near the tracks to let everyone know that faster trains are now in operation.