Federal authorities are set to unseal an indictment against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat and chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and his wife, Nadine, with bribery offenses, officials announced Friday.

What You Need To Know U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife, Nadine, have been charged with federal bribery offenses, officials said Friday



The two are accused of allegedly accepting "hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange" for using the senator's influence to aid three New Jersey businessmen and enrich the government of Egypt, per the indictment



According to the indictment, "those bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle, and other things of value"; a search of their home turned up more than $480,000 in cash and $100,000 in gold bars, prosecutors said



The news comes less than a decade after Menendez was charged in an unrelated corruption case, in which he was accused of accepting lavish gifts on behalf of a Florida doctor

The U.S. Attorney's office is set to hold a press conference later Friday morning to announce the unsealing of the indictment, which will charge the couple "with bribery offenses in connection with their corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen."

The two are accused of allegedly accepting "hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange" for using the senator's influence to aid three New Jersey businessmen – Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daides – and enrich the government of Egypt, per the indictment.

According to the indictment, "those bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle, and other things of value."

A search of the couple's New Jersey home turned up more than $480,000 in cash and $100,000 in gold bars, prosecutors said.

A lawyer for Menendez's wife hasn't responded to a message seeking comment. Messages were left for Menendez’s Senate spokesperson and his political consultant.

The news comes less than a decade after Menendez was charged in an unrelated corruption case, in which he was accused of accepting lavish gifts on behalf of a Florida doctor, who was a friend and donor to the New Jersey Democrat. That case ended nearly six years ago in a hung jury and the Justice Department dropped the charges against Menendez in 2018, though he was "severely admonished" by the Senate's Ethics Committee in a letter. He proclaimed his innocence throughout the process and won reelection to the Senate that year.

The doctor in that case, Salomon Melgen, was sentenced in 2018 to 17 years in prison in a Medicare fraud scheme. His sentence was commuted in 2021 in one of Donald Trump's final acts as president.

Menendez, 69, is up for reelection next year as Democrats seek to maintain their narrow majority in Congress. Should the longtime Garden State lawmaker step down, it will be up to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy to name his replacement ahead of a November 2024 election. Menendez already faces at least one Democratic primary challenger and three Republicans who are vying to flip his Senate seat.

The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, an ethics watchdog, called on Menendez to resign, saying in a statement that "stain of corruption continuously taints" the New Jersey lawmaker.

"The conduct outlined in today’s indictment and the evidence presented are even more damning," CREW President Noah Bookbinder, a former federal corruption prosecutor, said in a statement. "The people of New Jersey should not have to be constantly questioning whether one of their senators is taking action for them or to line his pockets. Menendez deserves a fair trial and a presumption of innocence on these latest charges, but it is not appropriate for him to remain in office. Out of respect for the institution of the Senate, he must step down."

According to the rules of the Senate Democratic caucus, Menendez will have to step down as the Foreign Relations Committee chairman; any member charged with a felony must abandon their leadership role. Menendez abdicated his role as the panel's dop Democrat in 2015 when he was charged, but resumed it when he was acquitted.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.