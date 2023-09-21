ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has been a roller coaster ride with the Tampa Bay Rays and their search for a new ballpark over the past 16 years, but two former St. Pete mayors said they believe this time the deal will get done.

What You Need To Know Former St. Pete mayors believe Rays stadium deal is real this time



Rays have been searching for a new ballpark for 16 years



Former Mayor Rick Kriseman said he believes city council is anxious to approve an agreement



“Now it makes sense, 17 years ago it didn’t make sense,” former Mayor Bill Foster said. “The redevelopment of the 85 acres didn’t make sense 17 years ago.”

Foster was the mayor in 2010 when the Rays were pushing for a new waterfront stadium at the Al Lang Field site along the waterfront in downtown St. Petersburg. The former mayor said they never had a term sheet because Rays principal owner Stu Sternberg would not commit to a dollar amount.

“Mr. Sternberg was non-committal when it came to how much he would pay for a stadium in St. Pete,” he said. “This whole idea with the redevelopment of Al Lang trying to fit this Major League Baseball stadium in five acres where there’s no transportation, no parking, no infrastructure, that was a disaster.”

Former Mayor Rick Kriseman said in 2014 he allowed the Rays to search for sites in Hillsborough County because he was confident St. Pete was the best place for a new ballpark and he wanted Sternberg to come to that conclusion too.

“I felt like a deal couldn’t have gotten done until the Rays believed it too,” he said. “It has been a long road but we’re at the point now because we had to go through that with (Rick) Baker, Foster and me.”

Foster believes this time is different because the Rays pledged on Tuesday to contribute $700 million or more for the new 30,000-seat pavilion fixed-roof stadium.

“Now it makes sense,” he said. “Why? Because we’re at the end of the use agreement. St. Petersburg is different and the funding model now works.”

The city of St. Pete and Pinellas County will split the remaining $600 million cost to build the $1.3 billion ballpark, which is expected to open for the 2028 season.

Kriseman said he agrees the deal “is real this time” and the city council is anxious to approve an agreement.

“Nobody has seen the deal, only a term sheet,” he said. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done to get to a formalized agreement.”