ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners are working to figure out how to spend its tax revenue.

The commission has a major budget hearing Thursday on the agenda. But some residents are planning to bring their own ideas on how they want money spent.

What You Need To Know Orange County Commission having budget hearing Thursday at 5 p.m.



Some residents are expressing to the commission that they want officials to consider helping people pay off their medical debt



Central Florida Jobs With Justice expected to weigh in on the issue

Leaders from Central Florida Jobs With Justice said about a quarter of a million people in Orange County have medical debt that got sent to collections.

Officials said multiple people will be there to try and sway commissioners to their cause.

Sam Delgado, a Program Manager with Jobs With Justice said he has long-Covid and thousands in medical debt.

He said the county got millions from the rescue plan and just a small portion of that can go a long way.

“You know, people are struggling to make the decision of, do I pay this down and face the financial harms of this debt hanging over my head? Or do I feed myself?" Delgado said.

Today’s budget hearing is at 5 p.m.