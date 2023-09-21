MADISON, Wis. — More young adults in Wisconsin are getting experience in climate-related construction jobs thanks to Operation Fresh Start.

For student Lukas Thatcher, a career in construction has always been the dream.

“I’ve worked in the trades my entire life, so I knew I wanted to do it,” he said.

Thatcher found Operation Fresh Start through his high school, and is now part of a crew building an energy efficient home in Sun Prairie. He said the experience is preparing him for his future.

“After this, I see myself going into the union, that’s kind of my goal,” Thatcher said. “And they’re helping me achieve that here. Like, we go through and look at the steps I need to take to get there.”

Watching young people such as Thatcher learn the skills to become successful industry professionals keeps Operation Fresh Start Executive Director Greg Markle coming back day after day.

“Young people at this age are really at a transformational point of life, and we help them figure out, and then move forward into careers where they can support themselves and a family,” he said.

“Some of the future of building and some of the future of jobs in our economy is really focused on energy improvements, energy efficiency and working in a green economy,” Markle said. “We look to do more of that in the next year or two. Get our young people trained in energy efficiencies, installing solar panels, and developing wind farms.”

Thatcher said he’s thankful for the investment and the training he’s getting.

“They won’t just sit there and do it for you,” he said. “They’ll show you what to do and make you do it until you get it right.”