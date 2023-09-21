CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some jobs are growing faster than others and are not just tech-related. According to the Bureau of Labor, employment of manicurists and pedicurists is projected to grow 22% by 2031.

A Charlotte mother is doing what she can to break into the industry full-time because of the flexibility the industry offers.

Robyn Simone works four jobs, but what drives her are her sons, 8-year-old Ayden and 4-year-old Akeem.

“You work so you can provide for them, but it’s also like you’re missing time with them because you’re working,” Simone said.

As Simone finishes her first job driving a truck, she then clocks in for her next one as a licensed nail technician, the field she considers her dream job.

“It’s not something I like to do for money, because I actually like to do nails,” Simone said.

It was Simone’s passion for nails that led her to get licensed, but now it’s the promise of stability and more time with her children that keeps her going.

“I can make my own schedule, which is more flexible. I don’t have to work. Instead of working 12 hours in a day, I can work like six or eight and be with them for the rest of the time, for the rest of the day,” Simone said.

According to the Bureau of Labor, manicurists and pedicurists make about $30,000 a year.

Simone has been working toward this dream for the past four years, even starting her own business doing nails called Sets by Robyn.

“That’s my ultimate goal to be able to do nails full time, so once I’m able to transition and do nails full time, then I’ll be able to spend more time with them,” Simone said.

Simone said she takes as many clients as she can in between her shifts. Despite her passions, when she closes up shop each night, she says it’s all for her sons.

“At the end of the day, I look forward to finally going home and picking up my kids and winding down and preparing for the next day,” she said.